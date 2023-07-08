Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,705 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

