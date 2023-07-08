Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 83,626 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

