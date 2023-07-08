Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 83,626 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

