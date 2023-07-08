Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in 3M by 18.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 46.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 15.6% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 10.2% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

