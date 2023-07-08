Financial Analysis: electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) versus Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for electroCore and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 4 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

electroCore presently has a consensus price target of $2,480.00, indicating a potential upside of 45,155.47%. Given electroCore’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $8.59 million 3.03 -$22.16 million ($4.86) -1.13 Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.13 -$930,000.00 $0.10 59.30

This table compares electroCore and Precision Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -236.96% -114.66% -84.68% Precision Optics 2.07% -3.33% -1.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of electroCore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

electroCore has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision Optics beats electroCore on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld device for regular or intermittent use over many years. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

