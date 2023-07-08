Financial Comparison: United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) vs. Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Free Report) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of United Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

United Insurance has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Insurance and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Insurance and Atlas Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $442.11 million 0.39 -$469.86 million ($4.10) -0.97 Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.07 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

Atlas Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -38.06% -977.92% -14.98% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlas Financial beats United Insurance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations and apartments, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers equipment breakdown, identity theft, cyber security, and flood policies. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine, livery, and business autos. It distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

