Financial Review: LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) vs. Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -569.32% -25.22% -10.19% LiveVox -23.41% -29.20% -16.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marathon Digital and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 4 4 0 2.50 LiveVox 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential downside of 25.81%. LiveVox has a consensus target price of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

This table compares Marathon Digital and LiveVox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $117.75 million 22.62 -$686.74 million ($5.59) -2.80 LiveVox $136.02 million 1.80 -$37.47 million ($0.35) -7.54

LiveVox has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.02, indicating that its share price is 402% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveVox beats Marathon Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About LiveVox

(Free Report)

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management. The company also offers WEM solutions, including call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency (OCA) analytics, speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, CSAT, and administration and APIs. It serves financial services, including leading banks and fin-techs; telecommunications; healthcare; consumer/retail; BPO, and collection industries. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.