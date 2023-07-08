Financial Review: Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) & Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nextracker and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker N/A N/A N/A Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.90 billion 0.92 $1.14 million N/A N/A Virgin Orbit $33.18 million 0.33 -$157.29 million ($0.56) -0.06

This table compares Nextracker and Virgin Orbit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nextracker and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 3 13 0 2.81 Virgin Orbit 1 0 0 0 1.00

Nextracker currently has a consensus target price of $41.27, indicating a potential upside of 8.40%. Virgin Orbit has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 28,025.00%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Nextracker.

Summary

Nextracker beats Virgin Orbit on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for PV projects. It offers Tracking solutions portfolio, which includes NX Horizon for solar power plants; NX Gemini two-in-portrait solar tracker; and NX Horizon-XTR, an all-terrain solar tracker. The company also provides TrueCapture, an intelligent and self-adjusting tracker control system for solar power plants; and NX Navigator, a risk mitigation software. It serves to engineering, procurement and construction firms, solar project developers, and owners. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fremont, California. Nextracker Inc. is a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

About Virgin Orbit

(Free Report)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.