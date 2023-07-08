Financial Review: Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Free Report) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Endonovo Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23% Viveve Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Viveve Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 30.39 -$18.48 million N/A N/A Viveve Medical $6.43 million 0.00 -$22.03 million ($2.65) 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viveve Medical.

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Endonovo Therapeutics and Viveve Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Viveve Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viveve Medical beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About Viveve Medical

(Free Report)

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.