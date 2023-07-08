Financial Survey: Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) versus Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF)

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Free Report) and Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Mirvac Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Icade pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Mirvac Group pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Icade pays out 300.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of Mirvac Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Icade shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirvac Group N/A N/A N/A Icade N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirvac Group N/A N/A N/A $0.12 11.91 Icade N/A N/A N/A $1.22 30.86

Mirvac Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirvac Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Icade 2 3 2 0 2.00

Mirvac Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.16, suggesting a potential upside of 48.97%. Icade has a consensus target price of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.51%. Given Mirvac Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mirvac Group is more favorable than Icade.

Summary

Icade beats Mirvac Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirvac Group

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

About Icade

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth 15.1bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2022) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work. In collaboration with its stakeholders, Icade has made low carbon a strategic priority in order to reinvent real estate and create cities that are healthier, happier and more hospitable. Icade is a key player in Greater Paris and major French cities. It is listed as a SIIC on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group.

