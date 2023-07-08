First Advantage (NYSE:FA) and International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC) Critical Contrast

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) and International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and International Consolidated Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $810.02 million 2.70 $64.60 million $0.34 44.03 International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) 0.00

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than International Consolidated Companies. International Consolidated Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

94.8% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of International Consolidated Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of First Advantage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of International Consolidated Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Advantage and International Consolidated Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 6 0 0 2.00 International Consolidated Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Advantage presently has a consensus target price of $14.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.81%. Given First Advantage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than International Consolidated Companies.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and International Consolidated Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 6.73% 13.00% 7.81% International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Advantage beats International Consolidated Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About International Consolidated Companies

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. develops and markets CBD products for the pet and animal markets. The company was formerly known as Sign Media Systems, Inc. and changed its name to International Consolidated Companies, Inc. in September 2007. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

