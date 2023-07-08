Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $3,817,000. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,583,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,403,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Stock Performance

NYSE FSR opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

(Free Report

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

