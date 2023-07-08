Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

NYSE:FSI opened at $2.69 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $72,336.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,416,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,255 shares of company stock valued at $157,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading

