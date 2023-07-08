Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 7,622 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $238,568.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,287 shares in the company, valued at $34,000,783.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $342,908.01.

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $354,250.44.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $370,175.67.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $339,814.62.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $349,896.78.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Michael Massaro sold 25,790 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $740,173.00.

Flywire Price Performance

Flywire stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $32.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Stephens increased their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flywire by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 438.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after buying an additional 2,000,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after buying an additional 1,358,639 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 2,255.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after buying an additional 1,295,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

