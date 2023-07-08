Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on F. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $341,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

