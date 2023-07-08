Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Forestar Group Stock Performance
NYSE:FOR opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 1,065.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
