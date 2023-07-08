Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $16.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.08.
ULCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $330,650.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $467,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $330,650.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,778 shares in the company, valued at $263,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 756,932 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,344. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.
ULCC opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Frontier Group has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.05.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
