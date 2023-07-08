Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $359.13.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock opened at $347.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.75. Gartner has a one year low of $231.05 and a one year high of $363.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total value of $303,039.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,520.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.