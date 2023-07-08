Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $359.13.
Gartner Stock Performance
IT stock opened at $347.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.75. Gartner has a one year low of $231.05 and a one year high of $363.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Insider Transactions at Gartner
In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total value of $303,039.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,520.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
