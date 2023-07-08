Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) versus Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Financial Review

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Genenta Science and Zura Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Genenta Science alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A Zura Bio N/A 38.74% 1.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Zura Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Genenta Science has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genenta Science and Zura Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$8.93 million N/A N/A Zura Bio N/A N/A $3.55 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genenta Science and Zura Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zura Bio 0 0 2 1 3.33

Genenta Science currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 232.78%. Zura Bio has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Genenta Science’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Zura Bio.

Summary

Zura Bio beats Genenta Science on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genenta Science

(Free Report)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Zura Bio

(Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Genenta Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genenta Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.