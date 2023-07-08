Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $90.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 33.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.73.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $282.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day moving average of $114.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $80,790,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Generac by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Read More

