General Electric (NYSE:GE) Major Shareholder General Electric Pension Trust Purchases 35,160 Shares

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GE stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

