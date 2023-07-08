General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $110.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

