Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

GBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Generation Bio Trading Up 7.7 %

Generation Bio stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $357.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

