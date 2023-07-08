Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of CO stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.