Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $144.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,319 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global Payments by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

