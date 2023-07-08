Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Global Payments by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after buying an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after buying an additional 1,004,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

