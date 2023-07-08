Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LON:GPM) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM – Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.36). 123,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 171,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.24. The company has a market capitalization of £24.80 million and a PE ratio of -193.33.

About Golden Prospect Precious Metals

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

