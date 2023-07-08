Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Raised to $445.00 at Bank of America

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE GPI opened at $257.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $262.30.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

