Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) & 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Financial Analysis

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) and 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Groupon and 4imprint Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 2 1 0 0 1.33 4imprint Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Groupon presently has a consensus target price of $7.98, indicating a potential upside of 30.52%. 4imprint Group has a consensus target price of $5,550.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,990.91%. Given 4imprint Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 4imprint Group is more favorable than Groupon.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $567.38 million 0.33 -$237.61 million ($7.67) -0.80 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Groupon and 4imprint Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

4imprint Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and 4imprint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -40.87% -161.07% -10.09% 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

4imprint Group beats Groupon on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products. It markets its products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands. 4imprint Group plc was incorporated in 1921 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

