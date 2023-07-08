Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) & Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Head to Head Survey

Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Free Report) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guangdong Investment and Pennon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guangdong Investment N/A N/A N/A $35.70 1.19 Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 32.13

Guangdong Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Guangdong Investment pays an annual dividend of $10.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.3%. Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Guangdong Investment pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pennon Group pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Guangdong Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Guangdong Investment and Pennon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guangdong Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pennon Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pennon Group has a consensus price target of $815.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,641.35%. Given Pennon Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pennon Group is more favorable than Guangdong Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Guangdong Investment and Pennon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guangdong Investment N/A N/A N/A Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Guangdong Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Pennon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guangdong Investment beats Pennon Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its Property Investment and Development segment invests in and rents various properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China; and develops and sells properties in Mainland China. This segment also provides property management services for various commercial properties. The company's Department Stores Operation segment operates department stores in Mainland China. Its Electric Power Generation segment operates coal-fired power plants that supply electricity and steam in the Guangdong province, Mainland China. The company's Hotel Operation and Management segment operate hotels and provides hotel management services to third parties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its Road and Bridge segment invests in various road and bridge projects, which engages in the toll road operation and road management in Mainland China. The company's Others segment provides treasury services in Hong Kong and Mainland China, as well as corporate and other related services. It also offers financing, marketing management, environmental engineering, and water technology development and consultation services. The company was formerly known as Union Globe Development Limited and changed its name to Guangdong Investment Limited in January 1987. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Guangdong Investment Limited operates as a subsidiary of GDH Limited.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

