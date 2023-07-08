Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $210,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
