Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 21 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,021.67.

Insider Activity at Cable One

Cable One Price Performance

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $653.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.85. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $602.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,464.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $663.21 and a 200-day moving average of $699.29.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 60.38%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

