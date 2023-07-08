HC Wainwright Boosts HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target to $7.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %

HIVE opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $476.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 181.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,890,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 769,482 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.