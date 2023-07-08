HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $299.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,379 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $291.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

