Head-To-Head Comparison: Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) & Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Free Report) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Super League Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $58.35 million 0.06 -$102.23 million N/A N/A Super League Gaming $19.68 million 0.73 -$85.45 million ($2.27) -0.17

Super League Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -110.56% N/A -45.34% Super League Gaming -451.37% -102.05% -77.50%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Super League Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Esports Entertainment Group and Super League Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Super League Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00

Super League Gaming has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 429.24%. Given Super League Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Esports Entertainment Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Super League Gaming beats Esports Entertainment Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments. It also organizes online tournaments and player-vs-player wagering. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in St. Julian's, Malta.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

