Head to Head Comparison: Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Vimeo has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Vimeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vimeo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $433.03 million 1.48 -$79.59 million ($0.32) -12.06 FactSet Research Systems $1.84 billion 8.02 $396.92 million $13.05 29.71

This table compares Vimeo and FactSet Research Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -12.55% -15.35% -8.96% FactSet Research Systems 24.77% 37.65% 14.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 0 1 0 3.00 FactSet Research Systems 1 6 5 0 2.33

Vimeo currently has a consensus price target of $6.06, suggesting a potential upside of 57.06%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $441.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Vimeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Vimeo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, agencies, schools, and nonprofits. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

