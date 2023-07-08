Head to Head Contrast: IP Group (IPZYF) & Its Competitors

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Free Report) is one of 1,202 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IP Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IP Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IP Group Competitors 1055 4633 6360 111 2.45

IP Group presently has a consensus price target of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 20,960.97%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 91.75%. Given IP Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IP Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

54.7% of IP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IP Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IP Group N/A N/A N/A IP Group Competitors 378.50% 7.95% 4.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IP Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IP Group N/A N/A 3.01 IP Group Competitors $231.51 million -$3.60 million -48.22

IP Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IP Group. IP Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IP Group peers beat IP Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies. The firm prefers to invest in Europe. It firm prefers to invest between $0.08 million and $2.01 million with revenue up to $71 million. IP Group Plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Hong Kong S.A.R., Hong Kong and Melbourne, Australia.

