Head to Head Contrast: Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) versus The Competition

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Free Report) is one of 383 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kaleido Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleido Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Kaleido Biosciences Competitors -11,668.95% -87.34% -23.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kaleido Biosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaleido Biosciences Competitors 606 1780 4868 47 2.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 86.64%.

81.6% of Kaleido Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Kaleido Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaleido Biosciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido Biosciences $1.10 million N/A N/A Kaleido Biosciences Competitors $198.96 million $12.76 million 21.35

Kaleido Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kaleido Biosciences. Kaleido Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Kaleido Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleido Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease. It also develops programs for the treatment of multi drug resistant infection, chronic kidney disease, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, cardio-metabolic syndrome, immuno-oncology, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company has collaboration agreements with Institute Gustave Roussy, Washington University, and Janssen. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

