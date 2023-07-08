Head to Head Review: Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) vs. WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOWI has a beta of -25.44, suggesting that its share price is 2,644% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sphere Entertainment and WOWI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 3 0 0 2.00 WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.64%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sphere Entertainment is more favorable than WOWI.

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and WOWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% WOWI N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of WOWI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and WOWI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.67 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -8.43 WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WOWI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere Entertainment.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 70 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 20 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About WOWI

(Free Report)

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.