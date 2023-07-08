Head to Head Review: Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) versus Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Free Report) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Asure Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asure Software $95.83 million 2.57 -$14.47 million ($0.54) -22.13

Web Blockchain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asure Software.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Asure Software 1 0 6 0 2.71

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Web Blockchain Media and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Asure Software has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 37.03%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Volatility & Risk

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Asure Software -10.63% 2.89% 1.03%

Summary

Asure Software beats Web Blockchain Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services comprising on-demand HR resource library, phone and email support for any HR issues, and compliance and policy updates; support for strategic HR decision making; and HR outsourcing solution. In addition, the company offers payroll tax processing software and service solutions for the payroll service industry, and mid-market and large corporate employers; and AsureMarketplace that automates interactions between its HCM systems with third-party providers. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

