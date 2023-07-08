Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 4.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

