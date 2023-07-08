Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,803 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after buying an additional 1,344,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,045 shares of company stock worth $9,172,463. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CLSA lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

