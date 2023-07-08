Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGFree Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HUBG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hub Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

