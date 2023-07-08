HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $520.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $482.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.68.

HUBS stock opened at $512.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.70. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $535.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -175.01 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,554 shares of company stock worth $16,978,923 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

