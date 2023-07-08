Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$78.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.93.

IMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$65.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$64.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.67 and a 12-month high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.21. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.2651622 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

