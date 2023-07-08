Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on III. Barrington Research cut their price target on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of III opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $255.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Insider Activity at Information Services Group

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.88 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $261,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,697,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,739,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $800,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $24,589,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $24,589,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 544,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 113,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 140,522 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.