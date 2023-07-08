Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 6,950 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $1,360,879.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,322,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,144,293.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $197.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.41 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $261.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.19.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 384.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,728,000 after acquiring an additional 125,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,911,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.