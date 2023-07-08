Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Sells $30,424.32 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $104.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.18. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Splunk by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $2,100,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 117.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,010,000 after acquiring an additional 687,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

