Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells 24,069 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,543,544.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,272.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Wayfair Stock Performance
Wayfair stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.15. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.
