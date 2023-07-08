International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.31. The company has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

